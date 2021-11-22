Comics
Published November 22, 2021

Marvel's Most Vicious Mutant Craves Vengeance on New 'Sabretooth' #1 Covers

Check out all the covers of acclaimed novelist Victor LaValle and amazing artist Leonard Kirk’s 'Sabretooth' #1, arriving on February 2!

by Marvel

After being exiled in the pages of HOUSE OF X, Victor Creed will return this February in an all-new limited series written by novelist Victor LaValle and drawn by artist Leonard Kirk

SABRETOOTH #1 cover by Ryan Stegman
SABRETOOTH #1 cover by Ryan Stegman

SABRETOOTH will reveal the dark truth behind Krakoan justice as readers see what happened after Sabretooth went into the Pit, sentenced to an eternity of torment. What's he been doing down there? What secret deal has changed his fate forever? And what if he's not alone? The debut issue of this chilling saga will receive four extraordinary covers by top artists including Ryan Brown, Mico Suayan, and Todd Nauck, all showcasing Victor Creed at his most dangerous.

Check out all four bloodthirsty covers in the gallery below, and discover what lies beneath Krakoa when SABRETOOTH #1 hits stands on February 2!

SABRETOOTH #1
Written by VICTOR LAVALLE
Art by LEONARD KIRK
Cover Design by RYAN STEGMAN
Variant Cover by RYAN BROWN
Variant Cover by MICO SUAYAN
Headshot Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK
On Sale 2/2

SABRETOOTH #1 Variant Cover by RYAN BROWN

