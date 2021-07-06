Cindy Moon, AKA Silk, Is Now a Super Hero Reporter

In her spectacular series debut, SILK (2021) #1, writer Maurene Goo and artist Takeshi Miyazawa swing Cindy between two lives and ask readers to hang on tight. Now, Silk is not only a Spider-Hero vigilante, she is also a reporter for clickbait-driven news site Threats & Menaces, run by none other than J. Jonah Jameson. Putting herself on assignment to investigate a gangland murder, Silk soon discovers a spate of supernatural clues, a could-be cover-up, and an unclear motive.

Who is New York’s new underground player? Where did they come from, and what are they doing with that strange cat demon? Read our top takeaways from SILK #1 below, or start here with our Silk intro reads!

SAME ATTITUDE