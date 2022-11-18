See How a World Controlled by Mister Sinister Influences Storm, Captain America, and More in New 'Sins of Sinister' Designs

On Sale 1/25

SINS OF SINISTER #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK & MORE

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU



On Sale 2/8

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD #1 (OF 3)

Written by AL EWING

Art by PACO MEDINA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU



On Sale 2/15

NIGHTCRAWLERS #1 (OF 3)

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by PACO MEDINA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU



On Sale 2/22

IMMORAL X-MEN #1 (OF 3)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by PACO MEDINA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Check out the designs now and stay tuned for more SINS OF SINISTER news including March’s covers and the debut of the SINS OF SINISTER TRAILER!

