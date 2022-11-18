See How a World Controlled by Mister Sinister Influences Storm, Captain America, and More in New 'Sins of Sinister' Designs
Artist Paco Medina and Alessandro Vitti’s design sheets for 'Sins of Sinister,' the upcoming X-Men epic launching on January 25, are revealed!
What happens when the most twisted mastermind in the Marvel Universe finally achieves his greatest ambition? Find out this January in SINS OF SINISTER!
The upcoming X-MEN saga will purge readers into a terrifying new Marvel age brought about by Mister Sinister’s recent machinations and today, fans can see what’s to become of their favorite characters in this universe-melting X-event! Unfolding in three limited series—IMMORAL X-MEN, STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS, and NIGHTCRAWLERS—the story will be told across three time periods. Artists Paco Medina, Andrea Di Vito, and Alessandro Vitti will each tackle a different era taking us 10 years, 100 years, and 1000 years into this dark future!
Among the YEAR 10 designs are Storm as she adopts Magneto’s signature style to defend what’s left of Arakko from Sinister’s reach, Captain America after he falls victim to Sinister’s corruption, and a mutant chimera that melds Nightcrawler and Wolverine. The YEAR 100 designs reveal a mysterious new replacement for Cable’s trademark techno-organic arm, a cruel fate for Nightcrawler, and a new look for Sinister himself. Lastly, the YEAR 1000 designs introduce two new characters who will play pivotal roles in the event, Ironfire and Auntie Fortune, and the long-awaited return of Rasputin from Jonathan Hickman’s HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X!
SINS OF SINISTER will be written by three of mutantkind’s current architects: Kieron Gillen (IMMORTAL X-MEN), Al Ewing (X-MEN RED), and Si Spurrier (LEGION OF X). The trio of writers have put their current X-Men titles on hold as they join forces to create a horrifying timeline that promises to make the Age of Apocalypse look like the X-Men Swimsuit Special!
“Sinister's lurked around, being sinister for all the Krakoan Age. Eventually, he was going to make a play. This is it, and it's bigger than you can imagine, stretching across 1000 years of nightmares,” Gillen explained. “Dystopic future stories are an X-Men classic. We wanted to find a new way to approach that, and give something we haven't seen before. I think we've pulled it off. Sinister gets exactly what he wants, and it's hell for everyone. Including Sinister.”
On Sale 1/25
SINS OF SINISTER #1
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by LUCAS WERNECK & MORE
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
On Sale 2/8
STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD #1 (OF 3)
Written by AL EWING
Art by PACO MEDINA
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
On Sale 2/15
NIGHTCRAWLERS #1 (OF 3)
Written by SI SPURRIER
Art by PACO MEDINA
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
On Sale 2/22
IMMORAL X-MEN #1 (OF 3)
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by PACO MEDINA
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Check out the designs now and stay tuned for more SINS OF SINISTER news including March’s covers and the debut of the SINS OF SINISTER TRAILER!
