What's Coming to Marvel Unlimited This June
The ‘Alien’ invasion begins. Get the full list of digital comics hitting MU this month.
This month: The next generation of teen mutant heroes are put to the test in CHILDREN OF THE ATOM by creators Vita Ayala and Bernard Chang! When did the X-Men get sidekicks? Find out in this fan-favorite run from the REIGN OF X. Plus, stay tuned for fresh additions to the ongoing KING IN BLACK event, with solo spotlights on Spider-Man, Captain America, space royalty Wiccan and Hulkling, and more. The battle for Earth heats up—good thing symbiote god Knull brought reinforcements. And, the iconic cinematic terror that is ALIEN makes its Marvel debut! Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Salvador Larroca team up to tell an all-new tale of the titan of horror and science fiction that has scared audiences for decades. No one is safe.
See what other new series and titles are hitting Marvel Unlimited this month!
NEW ON JUNE 7
- AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- AVENGERS #43
- AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #2
- DEMON DAYS: X-MEN #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- HELLIONS #10
- KING IN BLACK HANDBOOK #1 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- KING IN BLACK: CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS. CARNAGE #3 SERIES COMPLETE!
- KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS #3 SERIES COMPLETE!
- KING IN BLACK: WICCAN AND HULKING #1 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- MARVEL ACTION CAPTAIN MARVEL #1
- POWER PACK #4
- RUNAWAYS #34
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #3
NEW ON JUNE 14
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61
- CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- DAREDEVIL #28
- DEADPOOL NERDY 30 #1
- ETERNALS #3
- IMMORTAL HULK #44
- NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- STAR WARS #12
- STRANGE ACADEMY #9
- TASKMASTER #4
- THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 SERIES COMPLETE!
- X-FACTOR #8
NEW ON JUNE 21
- BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #1
- CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE #1
- CAPTAIN MARVEL #27
- CHAMPIONS #5
- IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #3
- IRON MAN #7
- KING IN BLACK: SPIDER-MAN #1 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- MARVEL #6 SERIES COMPLETE!
- S.W.O.R.D. #4 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- SPIDER-WOMAN #10
- STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #10
- THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- THOR #13
- X-FORCE #18
NEW ON JUNE 28
- ALIEN #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62
- BLACK PANTHER #24
- CABLE #9
- CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- EXCALIBUR #19
- GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #12
- KING IN BLACK: SCREAM #1 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #3
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #24
- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #8
- TASKMASTER #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
