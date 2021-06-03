Comics
What's Coming to Marvel Unlimited This June

The ‘Alien’ invasion begins. Get the full list of digital comics hitting MU this month.

by Robyn Belt

This month: The next generation of teen mutant heroes are put to the test in CHILDREN OF THE ATOM by creators Vita Ayala and Bernard Chang! When did the X-Men get sidekicks? Find out in this fan-favorite run from the REIGN OF X. Plus, stay tuned for fresh additions to the ongoing KING IN BLACK event, with solo spotlights on Spider-Man, Captain America, space royalty Wiccan and Hulkling, and more. The battle for Earth heats up—good thing symbiote god Knull brought reinforcements. And, the iconic cinematic terror that is ALIEN makes its Marvel debut! Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Salvador Larroca team up to tell an all-new tale of the titan of horror and science fiction that has scared audiences for decades. No one is safe.

Cover to ALIEN (2021) #1.
Cover to ALIEN (2021) #1.

See what other new series and titles are hitting Marvel Unlimited this month!

NEW ON JUNE 7

NEW ON JUNE 14

NEW ON JUNE 21

NEW ON JUNE 28

