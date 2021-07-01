Comics
Published July 1, 2021

New 'X-Men: The Trial of Magneto' #1 Covers Revealed

Check out the fully revealed cover of 'X-Men: The Trial of Magneto' #1, plus variant covers by Stanley “Artgerm” Lau and Elizabeth Torque!

by Marvel

Yesterday, fans learned that the Scarlet Witch’s shocking murder will be the mystery behind the upcoming series, X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO!

X-MEN: TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 cover by Valerio Schiti
X-MEN: TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 cover by Valerio Schiti

Now, check out brand-new cover artwork from top artists Stanley “Artgerm” Lau and Elizabeth Torque as well as the fully revealed main cover by Valerio Schiti. These gorgeous pieces showcase Wanda Maximoff in what will be a major turning point in her complex history with Magneto and the X-Men

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 variant cover by Stanley “Artgerm” Lau
X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 variant cover by Stanley “Artgerm” Lau
X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 variant cover by Elizabeth Torque
X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 variant cover by Elizabeth Torque

Stay tuned for more news, and discover the truth behind the murder that will upend the world of mutantkind in X-MEN: TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 on August 18!

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 (OF 5)
Written by LEAH WILLIAMS
Art by LUCAS WERNECK
Cover by VALERIO SCHITI (JUN210554)
Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU (JUN210562)
Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU (JUN210563)
Variant Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE (JUN210556)
Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS (JUN210557)
Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. (JUN210555)
On Sale 8/18

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Games

Loki Arrives in Fortnite

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

3:33

Ask Marvel

Natasha & Yelena's Road Trip Playlist?! | Ask Marvel

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Marvel Heroes Pay Homage To Captain America In Spectacular 80th Anniversary Covers

TV Shows

‘Loki’: Watch the New Mid-Season Sneak Peek Now

Comics

The Tragic Death At The Hellfire Gala Is Revealed As The Trial Of Magneto Begins

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: X-Men, Magneto (Max Eisenhardt), Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff)

Related

Comics

What's Coming to Marvel Unlimited in July

The Avengers take on the King in Black, Silk works solo, and Nightcrawler defines the ‘Way of X.’

2 hours ago

Comics

The Comics History of Scarlet Witch and Magneto

Explore their tumultuous history that led to the shocking events of ‘X-Factor’ #10, out in comic shops now!

1 day ago

Comics

The Tragic Death At The Hellfire Gala Is Revealed As The Trial Of Magneto Begins

Spoiler Warning for X-FACTOR #10!

1 day ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Kamala, Doreen, and Miles Head to Charles Xavier's Academy in 'Marvel's Avengers Assembly: X-Change Students 101'

Your exclusive first look at Preeti Chhibber and James Lancett's third book in the ‘Marvel’s Avengers Assembly’ series, arriving early 2022!

1 day ago