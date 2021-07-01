New 'X-Men: The Trial of Magneto' #1 Covers Revealed
Check out the fully revealed cover of 'X-Men: The Trial of Magneto' #1, plus variant covers by Stanley “Artgerm” Lau and Elizabeth Torque!
Yesterday, fans learned that the Scarlet Witch’s shocking murder will be the mystery behind the upcoming series, X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO!
Now, check out brand-new cover artwork from top artists Stanley “Artgerm” Lau and Elizabeth Torque as well as the fully revealed main cover by Valerio Schiti. These gorgeous pieces showcase Wanda Maximoff in what will be a major turning point in her complex history with Magneto and the X-Men…
Stay tuned for more news, and discover the truth behind the murder that will upend the world of mutantkind in X-MEN: TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 on August 18!
X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 (OF 5)
Written by LEAH WILLIAMS
Art by LUCAS WERNECK
Cover by VALERIO SCHITI (JUN210554)
Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU (JUN210562)
Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU (JUN210563)
Variant Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE (JUN210556)
Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS (JUN210557)
Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. (JUN210555)
On Sale 8/18
