Nick Spencer's Era of 'Amazing Spider-Man' Reaches Its Pulse-Pounding Conclusion

Nick Spencer will close out his epic run on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN this September! Since taking over the title, the acclaimed writer has crafted a Spider-Man saga for the ages, taking not only Peter Parker but his beloved supporting cast and iconic rogues gallery on radical new journeys. With numerous memorable storylines under his belt, Spencer will end his redefining work on the Spider-Man mythos in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #74.

The milestone 875th issue of the title, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #74 will be an incredible 80-page blockbuster issue complete with artwork from some of the artists that have contributed to this landmark run: Patrick Gleason, Mark Bagley, Marcelo Ferreira, and more! The culmination of over three years’ worth of thrilling storylines, this climactic finale will be full of surprising developments that will launch Peter Parker into his next high-flying era.