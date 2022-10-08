NYCC 2022: 'Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever' One-Shot Coming February 2023

Announced today at New York Comic Con, the Marvel's Voices anthology series returns in February 2023 with MARVEL’S VOICES: WAKANDA FOREVER.

The special one-shot arrives just in time to celebrate Black History Month and puts the spotlight on iconic heroes of Wakanda. Black Panther, Shuri, Okoye, and more star in all-new stories by an incredible lineup of both fan-favorite creators and talent fresh to the Marvel Universe. Join them as they grow and expand the inimitable world of Wakanda in these tales of myth, adventure, strife, and more! Creative teams for the book will be announced soon.

The Marvel Universe is known for creating stories that reflect “the world outside your window.” For the past five years, Marvel's Voices has worked to not only give a behind-the-page look at the creators of those stories but highlight the richness that makes up the Marvel Universe. Today, for the first time, Marvel brought that to New York Comic Con.

The first-ever NYCC Marvel’s Voices panel was hosted by writer, editor, and podcast host Angélique Roché, who was joined by Eve L. Ewing (MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON), John Jennings (My Super Hero is Black), Danny Lore (CRYPT OF SHADOWS), Steve Orlando (MARAUDERS), Cody Ziglar (SPIDER-PUNK), and MARVEL'S VOICES Editor Sarah Brunstad.

“Ever since we first started bringing Marvel’s Voices into our comics back in 2020, it’s been so inspiring to see our stories grow and evolve, bringing up a fantastic lineup of new characters and creators,” said Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski. “Looking ahead to 2023, we’re excited to expand the anthology series to broaden our focus on characters and families, giving our writers, editors, and readers more stories and more characters in the grand tradition of MARVEL'S VOICES.”