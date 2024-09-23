Storm Teams Up with the Marvel Universe in Electrifying New Stormbreakers Variant Covers
Just in time for the release of 'Storm' #1, October’s collection of Marvel's Stormbreakers Variant Covers will spotlight Earth’s Mightiest Mutant battling alongside fellow Marvel heroes.
The skies have parted on a bright new era for Storm! In addition to joining Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Jed MacKay and Valerio Schiti’s AVENGERS, Ororo Munroe strikes out as a solo hero next month in Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck’s STORM #1.
To celebrate the launch, Storm will featured on October’s collection of Stormbreakers Variant Covers! Spotlighting her in a variety her iconic looks and costumes over the years, the Stormbreakers live up to their name as they pair Storm with Captain America, Thor, the Fantastic Four, Hulk, Daredevil, Dazzler, and Spider-Boy.
Every month, Marvel's Stormbreakers bring their incredible talents to your favorite comic series and characters and flex their skills with exciting themed variant cover collections. The current group of artists includes Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini and C.F. Villa.
Each of these artists embody the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today! As the next evolution of the groundbreaking Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books.
On Sale 10/2
DAREDEVIL #14 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA
IMMORTAL THOR #16 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE
On Sale 10/9
FANTASTIC FOUR #26 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN
On Sale 10/23
DAZZLER #2 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK
INCREDIBLE HULK #18 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA
SPIDER-BOY #12 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI
On Sale 10/30
CAPTAIN AMERICA #14 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO
Check out all seven covers now and preorder them at your local comic shop today!
