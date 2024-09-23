Storm Teams Up with the Marvel Universe in Electrifying New Stormbreakers Variant Covers

On Sale 10/2

DAREDEVIL #14 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

IMMORTAL THOR #16 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE



On Sale 10/9

FANTASTIC FOUR #26 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN



On Sale 10/23

DAZZLER #2 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

INCREDIBLE HULK #18 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

SPIDER-BOY #12 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI



On Sale 10/30

CAPTAIN AMERICA #14 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

