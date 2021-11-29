Comics
Published November 29, 2021

The Final Chapter of Peach Momoko's 'Demon Days' Saga Arrives with 'Demon Days: Blood Feud' #1

Don’t miss the epic conclusion to the current 'Demon Days' arc, coming this March!

by Marvel

Throughout the past year, Marvel’s Stormbreaker Peach Momoko has treated readers to a stunning vision of the Marvel Universe in her acclaimed DEMON DAYS series. Known for her best-selling cover artwork, Momoko made her writing and interior art debut on the title and created a world that blended Japanese folklore with Marvel Comics mythos in a dazzling new way.

Filled with reimagined versions of classic Marvel heroes including Storm, Thor, and Wolverine and brought to life in Momoko’s iconic art style, DEMON DAYS was a huge success, and Marvel Comics is proud to present the final chapter of the current saga this March: DEMON DAYS: BLOOD FEUD. The next installment in the quarterly series, DEMON DAYS: BLOOD FEUD will tie up the current arc in the “Momoko-verse” as Mariko Yashida’s mesmerizing adventure comes to an end.

DEMON DAYS: BLOOD FEUD #1 cover by Peach Momoko
At the end of the road, Mariko will finally meet the one who’s been hunting her: a silver-clad swordswoman named Ogin, who’s also Mariko’s sister! Will Mariko have to cross blades with her own flesh and blood, or will Ogin’s giant, green bodyguard smash Mariko to pieces first? Starring a brand-new take on the Silver Samurai, the stakes are high and the emotions are higher as the Yashida saga reaches its dramatic conclusion!

Ogin character designs

“This was my first time writing and painting a long-term story and honestly I was a bit scared! But in the end I feel very proud to be able to create five issues in the span of a year and a few months,” Momoko said. “I hope everyone reading DEMON DAYS sees my growth and experience leveling up in every issue. And I will continue to grow and hope one day to leave an important mark for everyone to see!”

And coming in April will be the DEMON DAYS TREASURY EDITION TPB! Containing all five DEMON DAYS one-shots—X-MEN, MARIKO, CURSED WEB, RISING STORM, and BLOOD FEUD—this must-have collection will feature a brand-new cover by Peach Momoko.

DEMON DAYS TREASURY EDITION TPB cover by Peach Momoko
Check out both covers now—as well as new character designs—and don’t miss the epic finale of the DEMON DAYS SAGA this March!

DEMON DAYS: BLOOD FEUD #1
Written by PEACH MOMOKO
Art by PEACH MOMOKO
Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

DEMON DAYS TREASURY EDITION TPB
Written by PEACH MOMOKO
Art by PEACH MOMOKO
Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

