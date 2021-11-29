The Final Chapter of Peach Momoko's 'Demon Days' Saga Arrives with 'Demon Days: Blood Feud' #1

Throughout the past year, Marvel’s Stormbreaker Peach Momoko has treated readers to a stunning vision of the Marvel Universe in her acclaimed DEMON DAYS series. Known for her best-selling cover artwork, Momoko made her writing and interior art debut on the title and created a world that blended Japanese folklore with Marvel Comics mythos in a dazzling new way.

Filled with reimagined versions of classic Marvel heroes including Storm, Thor, and Wolverine and brought to life in Momoko’s iconic art style, DEMON DAYS was a huge success, and Marvel Comics is proud to present the final chapter of the current saga this March: DEMON DAYS: BLOOD FEUD. The next installment in the quarterly series, DEMON DAYS: BLOOD FEUD will tie up the current arc in the “Momoko-verse” as Mariko Yashida’s mesmerizing adventure comes to an end.