See Wolverine and the Predator Cross Blades in New 'Predator Vs. Wolverine' #1 Covers
Next month, the Predator enters the Marvel Universe as Benjamin Percy pits two of pop culture's deadliest hunters against each other in 'Predator vs. Wolverine.' Check out all the covers now!
It’s the bloodthirsty saga fans have been waiting for! On September 20, the Predator will be unleashed on the Marvel Universe for the very first time as he viciously hunts Wolverine across decades of Marvel Comic history in PREDATOR VS WOLVERINE!
The four-issue limited series will be written by Benjamin Percy, the acclaimed writer known for taking Wolverine’s ferocious spirit to its limits in the character’s current ongoing solo series. Percy will be joined by a host of all-star artistic talent including Greg Land, Andrea Di Vito, Ken Lashley, Kei Zama, and many more. The series will reveal a bitter rivalry between Wolverine and a Yautja who’s been stalking him since his earliest days… Witness these never-before-told encounters as Percy brings the bloodiest hunters in all pop culture to their knees!
The thrill is the kill! Wolverine has lived one of the longest and most storied lives in comics history. Now, witness the untold greatest battles of Logan’s life—against a Predator! One Yautja seeks the greatest prey in existence—and finds it in Weapon X. From the blood-ridden snows of the Canadian wilderness to the sword-slinging streets of Madripoor, Wolverine and a Predator break everything in their paths on their way to the ultimate victory…or glorious death.
"I’ve been pushing for this since I learned about the Disney acquisition of 20th Century Studios. So…years. I’ve been asking and asking and asking for years, and I’m thrilled it all finally came together."
PREDATOR VS WOLVERINE #1 (OF 4)
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by KEN LASHLEY, GREG LAND, & ANDREA DI VITO
Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV
Virgin Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV
Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE
Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG
Wolverine Homage Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE
Predator Homage Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE
Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
Variant Cover by STEVEN MCNIVEN
Variant Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
On Sale 9/20
Has the galaxy’s greatest hunter met its match? Check out all the covers for the debut issue now and pick up PREDATOR VS WOLVERINE on September 20!
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
TV Shows
‘Ms. Marvel’ Wins TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming