Miles Morales: Spider-Man Swings Into Hero Mode in a New ‘Marvel’s Voices’ Special

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Miles Morales: Spider-Man answers the call on a hostage scenario carried out by Lady Stilt-Man in MARVEL’S VOICES: MILES MORALES INFINITY COMIC #18! From creators Mohale Mashigo, Julian Shaw, and Manuel Puppo, this latest chapter of MARVEL’S VOICES sees Miles Morales pressed for time like never before as this latest foe takes an entire bank captive!

Grab your first look at this all-new special here, then continue reading new issues of the MARVEL'S VOICES anthology series each Wednesday on the app.