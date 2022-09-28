Comics
Published September 28, 2022

Miles Morales: Spider-Man Swings Into Hero Mode in a New ‘Marvel’s Voices’ Special

Creators Mohale Mashigo and Julian Shaw pit Miles Morales against a new foe in ‘Marvel’s Voices Infinity Comic’ #18!

by Robyn Belt

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial, or sign up with plans as low as $9.99 a month.

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Miles Morales: Spider-Man answers the call on a hostage scenario carried out by Lady Stilt-Man in MARVEL’S VOICES: MILES MORALES INFINITY COMIC #18! From creators Mohale Mashigo, Julian Shaw, and Manuel Puppo, this latest chapter of MARVEL’S VOICES sees Miles Morales pressed for time like never before as this latest foe takes an entire bank captive!

Grab your first look at this all-new special here, then continue reading new issues of the MARVEL’S VOICES anthology series each Wednesday on the app.

MARVEL’S VOICES: MILES MORALES INFINITY COMIC #18
MARVEL’S VOICES: MILES MORALES INFINITY COMIC #18
MARVEL’S VOICES: MILES MORALES INFINITY COMIC #18
MARVEL’S VOICES: MILES MORALES INFINITY COMIC #18
Preview pages from MARVEL’S VOICES: MILES MORALES INFINITY COMIC #18.

Read MARVEL’S VOICES: MILES MORALES INFINITY COMIC #18 on the Marvel Unlimited app now, and try whipping up Anna’s miso-hinted clams with pasta for yourself!

Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.

Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Patty Guggenheim on Bringing Madisynn to Life

Culture & Lifestyle

Hulk Smashes His Way Into Avengers Campus

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Games

'Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales' is Coming to PC Fall 2022

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Join Marvel Unlimited and Get Bonus In-Game Fortnite Items

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'She-Hulk' Episode 6

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Marvel Unlimited, Infinity Comics, Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Marvel's Voices

Related

Comics

The Road to ‘A.X.E.: Judgment Day’

Discover how the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Eternals may have doomed the world! Set the stage with these prelude reads on Marvel Unlimited.

2 days ago

Comics

September 28's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Catch Saladin Ahmed's final issue on 'Miles Morales,' see Captain America and Black Panther go toe-to-toe, and more in this week's comics!

2 days ago

Comics

Join Marvel Unlimited and Get Bonus In-Game Fortnite Items

Read all five ‘Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War’ issues on Marvel Unlimited to receive a code for six bonus in-game items!

5 days ago

Games

'Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales' is Coming to PC Fall 2022

Add 'Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales' now to your Wishlist on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

5 days ago