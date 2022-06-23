Pride Month Spotlight: Karma

Born in the midst of the Vietnam War, Xi'an’s life began with hardship and tragedy. Her powers of telepathic possession manifested early on as a means to protect herself and her family. While Xi'an hid this talent, her twin brother, Tran, relished the power of controlling others with his identical abilities. Teaming up with their uncle, Tran escaped to the United States, honing his abilities for the gain of his uncle’s criminal empire. Xi'an, her parents, and her two younger siblings, Leong and Nga, would later escape Vietnam as well. Only the children made it to the States. After Xi'an refused to work for her uncle, Leong and Nga were kidnapped as leverage.

Upon seeing a poster of Spider-Man in the Daily Bugle, Xi'an mistook him for a criminal and decided to possess him as a means of rescuing her family. This landed her in the crosshairs of the Fantastic Four. However, they agreed to work together after hearing her story. Although the Fantastic Four was no match for Tran, Xi'an proved her strength by overwhelming Tran and absorbing his life force into her own—the yin to her yang. Her siblings safe and the threat eliminated, Xi’an took on the moniker, Karma.

STUDENT: DEVELOPING CONTROL