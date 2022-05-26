Like Father, Like Son: How Professor X and Legion’s Relationship Collapsed

When it comes to Omega-level mutants, there’s perhaps none more deadly than David Haller, AKA Legion. The son of Professor Charles Xavier, David possesses incredible powers that allow him to alter the Marvel Universe in profound ways. However, David is also notoriously unstable, due in large part to his fractured psyche. During the Krakoan era, this combination of power and instability has caused a rift to form between David and Xavier. With LEGION OF X exploring that difficult relationship, here’s a breakdown of how Xavier and David’s relationship has changed over the years.

Created by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, David first appeared in NEW MUTANTS #25 as the son of Xavier and Gabrielle Haller, an Israeli diplomat. The young mutant’s abilities manifested during a terrorist attack that killed his stepfather. Using his powers, David killed the attacker, but his telepathy caused him to experience their emotions as they died, which traumatized him.

Following that event, David’s mental health took a turn for the worse, and he ended up on Muir Island under the care of Moira MacTaggert. It was during his time there that David’s dissociative identity disorder manifested, with each alter controlling a different ability. Like his father, David’s powers are generally psionic in nature.