Comics
Published June 9, 2022

When it Comes to Ms. Marvel There Is ‘No Normal’

Read the opening arc from Kamala Khan’s groundbreaking origin series on Marvel Unlimited—and earn 1,000 Marvel Insider points!

by Robyn Belt

It’s time to meet Ms. Marvel: A Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City, Kamala Khan idolized Super Heroes like Captain Marvel, never dreaming she’d have the opportunity to join her role models in safeguarding society from the forces of evil. With an Inhuman ability to alter her shape and size, this morphogenetic Avenger, Champion, and next-generation hero employs an idealistic attitude as much as any power to make the world a better place!

Ms. Marvel tells the baddies who she is and what she stands for!
MS. MARVEL (2014) #4

Now, go behind the pages of Ms. Marvel’s origin story with the power of digital comics super-service Marvel Unlimited! Through July 3, Marvel Unlimited members who are also Marvel Insiders can earn 1,000 Insider points by reading the groundbreaking story arc that introduced the Marvel Universe, and the world at large, to Kamala Khan. Read MS. MARVEL (2014) #1-5 on the app or in the web reader today, and stock up those points to redeem towards exclusive experiences and rewards! Not a Marvel Insider? Join today.

In 2014 it was history in the making when acclaimed writer G. Willow Wilson and beloved artist Adrian Alphona teamed up to establish the origin story of Marvel’s biggest and brightest star. Kamala Khan was an ordinary girl from Jersey City—until she was suddenly empowered with extraordinary gifts. But who truly is the new Ms. Marvel? Teenager? Muslim? Inhuman? And, when Kamala discovers the dangers of her newfound powers, she unlocks a secret behind them too. With great power there must also come great responsibility, but this self-assured young hero is about to carve out her own place amongst her idols! From writing Avengers fanfic to becoming one of Earth’s mightiest heroes nearly overnight, will the weight of the legacy before her be too much to bear? Kamala has no idea. But she's comin' for you, New York!

Kamala Khan steps out in her costume for the first time.
MS. MARVEL (2014) #5

Read MS. MARVEL (2014) #1-5 on Marvel Unlimited now and see for yourself why there is “no normal” when it comes to the magnificent (and extraordinary) Ms. Marvel!

Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for Ms. Marvel must-reads including her complete first volume MS. MARVEL (2014). You’ll also gain instant access to 29,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.

