Get to Know: Ms. Marvel

Kamala is also the polymorphic Ms. Marvel! She broke ground in 2014 by becoming the first Muslim Marvel hero (and Pakistani American) to headline a series. With almost ten years in the game, she knows a thing or two about being a hero. Of course, there’s always room to grow. Let’s take a look at the history of the magnificent Ms. Marvel from her origins to greatest turns. Best of all, you can read these comics now on Marvel Unlimited!

JERSEY GIRL TURNED SUPER HERO

Although Kamala’s first official appearance is in CAPTAIN MARVEL (2012) #14, we learn more about her in her very own series—MS. MARVEL (2014)! She is the youngest of two and on top of high school, she has to deal with very strict parents. One night, she sneaks out of her room to attend a party. It’s at this party that Kamala is engulfed in Terrigen Mist (from the Terrigen Bomb released in 2013’s INFINITY #6 by Inhuman king Black Bolt), unlocking latent supernatural abilities. From that moment onward, Kamala becomes set on being a hero like her idol Captain Marvel and takes on the mantle of Ms. Marvel!