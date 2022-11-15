Writer and Producer Reginald Hudlin Answers the Question: "Who Is the Black Panther?"

Hudlin fell in love with the Panther immediately, appreciating Kirby’s sleek design as well as Lee’s nuanced take on the African king. He would be influenced in his own work by that original tale, as well as the seminal BLACK PANTHER series written by Priest for Marvel Knights beginning in 1998, particularly appreciating the revelation that T’Challa first joined the Avengers “to spy on them of course! [Priest] made all of it make sense.”

Still, despite these classic contributions, Hudlin found the Panther’s appearances on the larger spectrum to be “wildly uneven,” but “always believed in the potential of the character” which he felt was “never fully realized.” In 2005, the longtime devotee of the Wakanda warrior got his chance to explore that potential.

“Paul Power is a storyboard artist who introduced me to one of my heroes in the medium, Neal Adams,” Hudlin recalls. “Neal was very generous with his time and felt I should meet with Marvel, so he set up a meeting with Joe Quesada and Axel Alonso. We talked for a while about comics, and at the end of the conversation [they] asked me what book I wanted to write. I was stunned, because that’s not why I was there. But I left with the assignment of writing a six-issue Black Panther [limited series].”

Overjoyed, Reginald shared the news with his friends and family, and found a familiar refrain: “Who is the Black Panther?” Realizing the character’s lack of visibility to the mainstream audience presented a challenge, he resolved to make that question the heart of his work; indeed “Who is the Black Panther?” became the title of that first story. “I knew I had to write a story that told you everything you needed to know about him and told in a way that you could follow it even if it was the first comic book you ever read. I’m very big on accessibility."