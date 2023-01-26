Comics
Published January 26, 2023

Reptil Plays Soccer with a Super Villain

It’s true! Read the super-powered match in ‘Marvel’s Voices: Reptil Infinity Comic’ #37 on the Marvel Unlimited app.

by Robyn Belt

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial, or sign up with plans as low as $9.99 a month.

2000x2000-infinitycomics-voices-reptil

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creators Daniel José Older, Michael Shelfer, and Ceci de la Cruz: Reptil’s trip to New Orleans to visit his cousin Eva at Strange Academy suddenly goes south with the appearance of a new villain challenging them to a…soccer match?!

Lace up your shoes and get ready to take the field in action-packed adventure MARVEL’S VOICES: REPTIL INFINITY COMIC #37! Grab your first look below, and stay tuned for fresh chapters from MARVEL’S VOICES INFINITY COMIC each Wednesday on the Marvel Unlimited app!

[RELATEDMarvel's Voices Expands to Infinity Comics]

Preview panels from MARVEL’S VOICES: REPTIL INFINITY COMIC #37.
Preview panels from MARVEL’S VOICES: REPTIL INFINITY COMIC #37.
Preview panels from MARVEL’S VOICES: REPTIL INFINITY COMIC #37.
Preview panels from MARVEL’S VOICES: REPTIL INFINITY COMIC #37.
Preview panels from MARVEL’S VOICES: REPTIL INFINITY COMIC #37.
Preview panels from MARVEL’S VOICES: REPTIL INFINITY COMIC #37.
Preview panels from MARVEL’S VOICES: REPTIL INFINITY COMIC #37.
Preview panels from MARVEL’S VOICES: REPTIL INFINITY COMIC #37.

Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Games

New DLC for Marvel's Midnight Suns Is a Deadpool Takeover

Culture & Lifestyle

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on the making of 'SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Culture & Lifestyle

'Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline' Coming September 2023

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

The (Full) Origin of Kang the Conqueror

Comics

Scarlet Witch, Storm, and More Are Spotlighted On This Year's Women’s History Month Covers

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Marvel Unlimited, Reptil (Humberto Lopez), Strange Academy, Infinity Comics

Related

Comics

The (Full) Origin of Kang the Conqueror

"At the end there is only Kang."

21 hours ago

Comics

January 25’s New Marvel Comics: The Full List

'Sins of Sinister' rewrites the X-Men’s world, Arcade’s contestants take on Wolverine in a new ‘Murderworld’ one-shot, the finale of ‘X-Terminators,’ and more in this week's comics!

2 days ago

Comics

Ghost Rider: Highway to Hell

Creators Benjamin Percy and Cory Smith dish on all the details that go into making Johnny Blaze the premier horror hero in the Marvel Universe!

2 days ago

Comics

Celebrate Lunar New Year with Wong's Greatest Comic Moments

2023 is the Year of the Rabbit, exactly 60 years after Wong made his historic debut in Marvel Comics. Read on to see why Wong is our goals for the new year!

5 days ago