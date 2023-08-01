Meet Romeo, Iceman's Inhuman Boyfriend

Romeo Meets Iceman

Romeo crossed paths with Iceman for the first time following that appearance in SPIDER-WOMAN. In this particular era of mutant history, the original X-Men team—including Drake—got transported from the past to the Marvel Universe's present. There, while exploring his sexuality in ALL-NEW X-MEN (2015) #13, Drake and his friends went to a gay bar in Miami. After striking out with several men, Iceman fled the club and bumped into Romeo in the alley outside. Romeo, for his part, said he was looking for a friend of his.

The two had immediate chemistry, but the emergence of a monstrous, moth-like NuHuman interrupted their banter. The X-Men mistook this NuHuman for a foe and began fighting with him, much to Romeo's chagrin. The Inhuman used his abilities to calm down their foe, noting that violence is not, in fact, always the answer.

Romeo and Drake's subsequent conversation was somewhat awkward. At the time, tensions between the Inhumans and mutantkind were high due to the threat the Terrigen Mists posed to mutants. Still, Romeo made clear he was more than just his Inhuman label, and at the end of their encounter, he gave Iceman his number.

Although tensions between the X-Men and Inhumans started to boil over, Iceman and Romeo pursued a romantic relationship and went on several dates. Then, during INHUMANS VS. X-MEN (2016), Iceman made a major decision about his relationship with Romeo. When Iceman and the X-Men attacked the Inhuman home of New Attilan, he turned against his allies and absconded with Romeo.