'Scarlet Witch' #6 Introduces Wanda's New Protégé

This November, a young sorceress follows in the footsteps of Marvel’s greatest mystical hero!

Amaranth, who was created by superstar artist Jen Bartel for last year’s New Champions variant cover program, will make her in-universe debut in SCARLET WITCH #6. Writer Steve Orlando and artist Lorenzo Tammetta will introduce the character as a former protégé of Agatha Harkness who now seeks Wanda’s help to unravel her shadowy past and control her emerging magical gifts. Amaranth is the latest New Champion to have their story told in the pages of a comic, and more will continue to debut in the months ahead!

Today, fans can see Amaranth in three all new SCARLET WITCH #6 covers including the main cover by Russell Dauterman that also features Agatha, a foil cover by Meghan Hetrick, a stunning piece by Iván Talavera and a variant cover by Leirix that will also be available as a virgin variant cover.

Introducing Amaranth! The Scarlet Witch takes on a mysterious new pupil—at Agatha Harkness’ request. But where did the young sorceress known as Amaranth come from? And what could have spooked Agatha into giving up the chance to mentor her?

"Ever since she debuted in Jen Bartel's gorgeous variant cover, I've been intrigued by Amaranth," Orlando shared. "Who was she? What was her story—no, her mystery? So, when the chance came to bring her into SCARLET WITCH and explore those questions with the rest of the creative team, I leapt."

"Bringing Amaranth through the Last Door gives us a chance to upend Wanda's dynamic with a scenario where Wanda's faced with a powerful, mysterious being she struggles to figure out—an inverse of her own dynamic earlier in her life," he continued. "Amaranth's unique gifts hint towards an auspicious parentage and impressive power, but her life has been tinged with tragedy. There might be no one in the Marvel Universe that can help her, but if there was one—it would be the Scarlet Witch."