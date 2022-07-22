Comics
Published July 22, 2022

SDCC 2022: 'Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt' Explores Kraven the Hunter's Origin

J.M. DeMatteis and Eder Messias’ ‘Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt’ limited series puts Kraven the Hunter in the spotlight.

by Meagan Damore

As revealed during a retailer panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, writer J.M. DeMatteis and Eder Messias will peel back the layers of Sergei Kravinoff to reveal how he became Kraven the Hunter in SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT.

Releasing this November, SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT is a five-issue limited series that will dive into Kraven’s origins, revealing secrets and answering mysteries Spidey fans have been waiting for. Prepare to explore the depths of what made Kraven the Hunter the powerhouse villain he was! 

As Peter Parker and Mary Jane prepare for their new lives in Portland, a man from Kraven’s past stalks them. Who is this mystery man, and what does he want with Spider-Man? Find out when we return to the time period after SPIDER-MAN: THE FINAL ADVENTURE when Peter Parker was powerless!

SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT #1 cover by Ryan Brown

SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT #1 (of 5) 
Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS
Art by EDER MESSIAS
Cover by RYAN BROWN

Check out a special first look at SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT #1 below, and don’t miss the first issue when it goes on sale in November!

Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2022, follow along live on Marvel.comYouTubeTwitterFacebook and Twitch.

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

Deadpool And Logan To Join The Marvel Collection On Disney+

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

July 20's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Gear

100% Soft Brings New Emoji Pins to SDCC

Gear

Black Panther Legacy Items Arrive From Funko, Hasbro, RockLove Jewelry, and More

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Entertainment Unveils 2022 San Diego Comic-Con Panel Line-Up

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Kraven The Hunter (Sergei Kravinoff), San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Related

Comics

SDCC 2022: 60 Years of Spider-Man Panel Teases the Future of the Spider-Verse

Marvel's 60 Years of Spider-Man panel offered a glimpse at the future of the Spider-Verse, as well as some new Spider-Rex animated shorts.

55 minutes ago

Comics

SDCC 2022: Spider-Man and the X-Men Embrace the 'Dark Web' in Crossover Teaser Art

‘Dark Web’ teaser art by Ryan Stegman heralds this November’s crossover between Spider-Man and the X-Men.

4 hours ago

6:10

Trailers & Extras

Spider-Man Inducted into the Comic-Con Hall of Fame!

Brian Crosby, Creative Director at Marvel discussed the making of the Beyond Amazing exhibition celebrating 60 years of Spider-Man on display in San Diego!

1 day ago

Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Features Revealed

Pre-order now on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

2 days ago