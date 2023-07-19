SDCC 2023: All the Exclusive Offers and Giveaways for Marvel Unlimited Subscribers

Marvel Unlimited subscribers who are attending this year’s San Diego Comic-Con: Did you know that you’re eligible for exclusive giveaways and offers throughout our four-day festivities? Grab more details and learn what kind of offers brand-new Marvel Unlimited subscribers can earn if they sign up with us at the con!

Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus subscribers will also be eligible this year for a free, exclusive one-of-a-kind GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #4 variant by Nao Fuji featuring Star-Lord and everyone’s favorite, Jeff the Land Shark! In order to redeem the comic, fans must come to the Marvel booth (#2329) at the Marvel Unlimited section and show their Marvel Unlimited membership plan screen from Marvel.com or order confirmation for a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus membership. One comic per member, available while supplies last.