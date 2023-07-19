SDCC 2023: All the Exclusive Offers and Giveaways for Marvel Unlimited Subscribers
Visit us at the Marvel Unlimited section at the Marvel booth to see what special items and exclusive savings we’re offering this year!
Marvel Unlimited subscribers who are attending this year’s San Diego Comic-Con: Did you know that you’re eligible for exclusive giveaways and offers throughout our four-day festivities? Grab more details and learn what kind of offers brand-new Marvel Unlimited subscribers can earn if they sign up with us at the con!
Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus subscribers will also be eligible this year for a free, exclusive one-of-a-kind GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #4 variant by Nao Fuji featuring Star-Lord and everyone’s favorite, Jeff the Land Shark! In order to redeem the comic, fans must come to the Marvel booth (#2329) at the Marvel Unlimited section and show their Marvel Unlimited membership plan screen from Marvel.com or order confirmation for a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus membership. One comic per member, available while supplies last.
Fans can also sign up for a Marvel Unlimited subscription plan at the booth and enjoy special convention savings plus receive exclusive pins, patches, or action figure, while supplies last! Current Marvel Unlimited members will also have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive Moon Knight pin at the Official Marvel Store (located at booth #2519) while supplies last. Marvel Unlimited subscribers are eligible to purchase one pin per subscriber with proof of subscription.
Fans should make sure they’ve signed up for Marvel Insider to have the chance to spin to win one of a number of great prizes like pins, variants, merchandise and more! There will also be opportunities throughout the weekend to earn tens of thousands of points with special codes at Marvel panels and trivia questions at Trivia Time with Marvel Insider each day at the Marvel booth. (Marvel Insider program valid for U.S. residents.)
Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2023 runs Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23.
For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2023, follow along live on Marvel.com, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Twitch.
