Closer Look at the Comics Behind ‘Secret Invasion’

Now on Marvel Unlimited, your home for Marvel digital comics, read even more stories starring these galactic doppelgangers! New issues from the Marvel Unlimited app’s exclusive Infinity Comics lineup offer even more insight on the Skrulls and their insidious takeover of the Marvel Universe that culminated in SECRET INVASION (2008). Told in vertical, easy-to-read format, these new series and storylines will acquaint readers who are unfamiliar with the Skrulls and their longstanding history with Earth’s heroes.

First, read the complete vertical adaptation of mega-event SECRET INVASION, revisit a strange Skrull chapter in Fantastic Four history, and see Avengers super-sidekick Rick Jones take on the vastly powerful Super-Skrull in a new arc from anthology run AVENGERS UNLIMITED.

Read more about these entry points that take you deeper inside the Skrull takeover—and offer great prelude reading for the SECRET INVASION event.

SECRET INVASION INFINITY COMIC #1-18

The vertical adaptation of mega-event SECRET INVASION (2008)! The shape-shifting alien race known as the Skrulls has secretly infiltrated every super-powered organization on Earth with one goal...full-scale invasion! Now, who can the Avengers trust when there are Skrull invaders in their midst? Panel after panel, reveal after reveal, and shocking moment after shocking moment—Brian Michael Bendis, Leinil Francis Yu, Laura Martin, and Gabriele Dell'Otto delivered a story that changed the Marvel Universe forever.