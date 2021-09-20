Comics
Published September 20, 2021

September 22's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

'Death of Doctor Strange' #1! 'X-Men: Onslaught Revelation' #1! And so much more!

by Marvel

By the Hoary Hosts of Hoggoth! These new Marvel mags are headed to your local comic shop this Wednesday!

Death of Doctor Strange (2021) #1

What a wondrous week of new Marvel comics, True Believers!

Coming your way this NCBD... DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 opens a devilish new (and final?) chapter for the Sorcerer SupremeGUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #18 comes to the climactic conclusion of "The Last Annihilation"! MOON KNIGHT continues to haunt the skies! The raucous REPTIL wraps up! THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #4 introduces a new Captain America-inspired hero, Ari Agbayani! All that, plus four—yes, four!—new merry mutant mags for your amusement! 

From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!

New Comics 

  • ALIEN 7  
  • DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE 1
  • FANTASTIC FOUR 36 
  • GAMMA FLIGHT 4
  • GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 18  
  • MOON KNIGHT 3
  • REPTIL 4  
  • STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 16  
  • SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS 3
  • THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA 4
  • X-CORP 5  
  • X-MEN 3
  • X-MEN LEGENDS 7
  • X-MEN: ONSLAUGHT REVELATION 1

Other Weekly Infinity Comics

  • 9/22: VENOM/CARNAGE INFINITY COMIC 1
  • 9/23: CAPTAIN AMERICA INFINITY COMIC 4
  • 9/24: IT'S JEFF INFINITY COMIC 5
  • 9/24: GIANT-SIZE LITTLE MARVELS INFINITY COMIC 5

New Collections

  • DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY VOL. 6: DOING TIME 
  • INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: CRISIS ON COUNTER-EARTH  
  • S.W.O.R.D. BY AL EWING VOL. 1
  • WOLVERINE BY JASON AARON COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3 
  • WOLVERINE BY JASON AARON COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 4 
  • X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1
  • X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 
  • X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 3  

Marvel Unlimited

  • ALIEN 4  
  • CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL 1  
  • DEMON DAYS: MARIKO 1  
  • FANTASTIC FOUR 33  
  • HEROES REBORN 7  
  • HEROES REBORN: WEAPON X & FINAL FLIGHT 1  
  • MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 27  
  • NEW MUTANTS 19  
  • PLANET-SIZE X-MEN 1  
  • STAR WARS 14  
  • THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES 3  
  • VENOM 35  
  • X-CORP 2  
  • X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC 4

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now! 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Announcing the 2021 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit

Movies

'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings': Meet Morris, the Creature from Ta Lo

Culture & Lifestyle

Kevin Feige Hopes to Inspire the Next Generation with 'The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings': Simu Limu and Awkafina on the MCU’s Newest Best Friend Duo

Comics

Return to the Wastelands of "Old Man Logan" in Brand-New Series of 'Wastelanders' Comics

In this article: Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange), X-Men, Onslaught, Guardians of the Galaxy, Alien, Star Wars, Fantastic Four, Moon Knight (Marc Spector), Reptil (Humberto Lopez), Captain America (Steve Rogers), Sam Wilson

Related

Comics

Mutantkind Takes Mars in ‘Planet-Size X-Men’ #1

Continue the Hellfire Gala event on Marvel Unlimited, and see what other exclusive digital comics we’re reading this week.

7 hours ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes Fight the Undead in 'Captain America: The Ghost Army'

The Original Graphic Novel arrives Summer 2022!

9 hours ago

Comics

Coming in January 2022... 'Sabretooth' #1

Victor Creed reemerges with a brand-new series!

5 days ago

Comics

The Goblin Queen Returns and It’s Judgement Day for the Hellions in 'Hellions' #18

Writer Zeb Wells joins artists Stephen Segovia and Zé Carlos to bring an end to their era of 'Hellions' this December!

6 days ago