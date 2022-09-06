September 7's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

As the Avengers roar into their new series, A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY rages on. In A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS (2022) #2 by Kieron Gillen and Guiu Vilanova, the hour of judgment is upon the Eternals. Have they done enough? And does overcompensating at this late hour make it better, or make it worse? Then, when Judgment comes in IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #6, Krakoa's Quiet Council grows suspiciously quiet. An exception: Do you think a man so devoted to the Hellfire cares one jot? Let's find out.

Meanwhile, John Ridley and German Peralta's BLACK PANTHER (2021) #9 will launch a new storyline: "Range Wars." T'Challa has returned to the Avengers, but after the recent events in Wakanda, Captain America isn't convinced T'Challa's head is in the game. When a dangerous new galactic interloper called the Colonialist arrives to take over the Earth, T'Challa will be tested like never before!

But Steve Rogers is dealing with a few major revelations of his own. When he returns to New York in in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) #4 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Carmen Carnero, he arrives with more questions than answers about the origin of the shield—only to discover that Bucky knows more about the sinister Outer Circle than Steve realized. And now something is stalking Captain America through the streets of Manhattan, putting everyone who crosses paths with Steve in danger…

In the far-flung future of 2099, the final battle for the Celestial Garden begins with SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS OMEGA (2022) #1 by Steve Orlando and Paul Fry. Spider-Man vs. Norman Osborn! The X-Men vs. the Cabal! Two armies, two deadly enemies…and the keys to 2099’s future are up for grabs. It’s a brawl for all: A brave new tomorrow for 2099 starts here.

Behold the Judgment of the Quiet Council, discover the origin of Captain America's shield, witness the battle for 2099's future, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS (2022) #2

ALIEN (2022) #1

ALL-OUT AVENGERS (2022) #1

BLACK PANTHER (2021) #9

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) #4

GHOST RIDER (2022) #6

IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #6

MARAUDERS (2022) #6

MOON KNIGHT (2021) #15

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #4

NEW MUTANTS (2019) #29

PUNISHER (2022) #6

SHE-HULK (2022) #6

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS OMEGA 1 (2022) #1

STAR WARS (2020) #27

WOLVERINE (2020) #24

X-MEN & MOON GIRL 1 (2022) #1

New Collections

HOW TO READ COMICS THE MARVEL WAY GN-TPB (2020) #1

KING CONAN CHRONICLES EPIC COLLECTION: PHANTOMS AND PHOENIXES TPB (2022) #1

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 2 - THE LAIR OF THE LEADER GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER (2022) #2

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR: PLACE IN THE WORLD GN-TPB (2022) #1

MS. MARVEL VOL. 8: MECCA TPB (2017) #8

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE EMPIRE VOL. 7 TPB (2022) #7

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS VOL. 2 - TARGET VALANCE TPB (2021) #2

THE THING: THE NEXT BIG THING TPB (2021) #1

Marvel Unlimited

ALIEN #12

AVENGERS FOREVER #6

BLACK PANTHER #6

CAPTAIN MARVEL #38

CARNAGE #3

DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD #2

GHOST RIDER #3

KNIGHTS OF X #2

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #38

MOON KNIGHT #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #23

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #23

STRANGE #3

X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII #2

