When She-Hulk Teams Up with Daredevil
Learn how these Defenders of the Law serve justice side by side!
Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock. They’re both attorneys; she transitioned from regular criminal defense cases to specializing in superhuman law, and he has acted as both a prosecutor and a defender namely for the public good. And they also have one other thing in common: they fight evil, respectively, as She-Hulk and Daredevil! The heroes have worked with organizations and groups like S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Avengers but hadn’t worked together until fan-favorite series SHE-HULK (2014). Which is a crime in itself! Although they haven’t teamed-up much as Super Heroes, Walters and Murdock have opposed (and supported) each other inside the courtroom. Let’s dive into this super-powered attorney duo!
LAWYERLY ADVICE—SHE-HULK (2014) #4
After Kristoff Vernard, the son of Doctor Doom, was kidnapped by his own father (see the “She-Hulk: Law & Disorder” article for more details!), She-Hulk traveled to San Francisco to get legal counsel from none other than Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil. “Why was Daredevil in San Fran? He’s a New York hero,” is what you’re probably thinking. At this time in the comics, Matt was disbarred from New York but was thankfully still admitted in California. In the end, his advice to his fellow attorney was helpful in deciding her next steps—breaking Kristoff out of Latveria and risking an international incident. And what good is a trip across the country if there’s no nighttime crime fighting too?
“GOOD OLD DAYS”—SHE-HULK (2014) #8-10
Walters and Murdock’s following team-up was a bit more complicated as She-Hulk and Daredevil were on opposing sides (yet unknowingly working together). Let us explain.
In 1940, Sam Fogler, a friend of a pre-Super-Soldier serum Steve Rogers, was killed in Los Angeles. Steve would blame himself for Sam’s death for years to come. After a dying declaration from Sam’s older brother, Harry, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Captain America in LA; he asked She-Hulk to represent him. Since she didn’t have a license to practice in California, She-Hulk called Daredevil to ask if his firm could vouch for her. You know, since they were pals. Daredevil would decline helping her…but that was only because he was representing the plaintiff!
She-Hulk wanted to use Daredevil’s history with Captain America to cause a mistrial—citing the events of SHADOWLAND (2010)—but Cap convinced her to fight “fair and square,” to her dismay. Later, Daredevil would stop by She-Hulk’s hotel room and reveal that Cap asked him to take the case (the plaintiff’s original lawyers contacted DD for consulting, which he initially rebuffed). She-Hulk was confused and even more so the next day when Cap admits that what happened to Sam was true. However, there was a very pertinent detail left out.
Harry was working with Nazis, and his brother Sam was killed as a bystander witness. This revelation changed the whole mood of the courtroom, and spoiler, Cap didn’t go to jail.
After the trial, Cap told She-Hulk and Daredevil that someone—a villain, obviously—was trying to ruin his reputation. He needed Daredevil to not hold back in proving him guilty, and he chose She-Hulk because, in his words, he “didn’t want to lose, you know.” The two lawyer-heroes would join the Star-Spangled Man in taking down the villain responsible for this attempt to slander, Dr. Faustus. Another successful team-up!
Don’t She-Hulk and Daredevil make for a good duo? Hopefully we get to see more team-ups in the future! In the meantime, all comics mentioned here are available to read on Marvel Unlimited.
