'Silk' #1 Sends Cindy Moon Back Into the Spider-Verse

Announced yesterday on ComicBook.com, Emily Kim and Ig Guara's new SILK miniseries will send Cindy Moon swinging back into the Spider-Verse.

There's something rotten in Los Angeles, and ace detective Cindy Moon is on the case! Wait…that can't be right. In this mind-bending new series, Cindy will face old foes and never-before-seen dangers that will take her to the breaking point!

"I'm thrilled to be able to continue writing for Cindy. It felt like I spent the first run getting to know her and now that I do, I can use the second run to explore how she'd change when thrown into wildly different worlds," Kim shared. "But the true fun will be to see the ways in which she stays the same Cindy we've known and loved for many years even when in brand new environments."