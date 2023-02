Marvel Heroes Swing into the Spider-Verse in New Variant Covers

On Sale 5/3

CAPTAIN MARVEL #49 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY ROMY JONES

IMMORTAL X-MEN #11 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

MOON KNIGHT #23 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

SCARLET WITCH #5 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL

On Sale 5/10

DAREDEVIL #11 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON

GHOST RIDER #14 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #6 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

ROGUE & GAMBIT #3 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

WOLVERINE #33 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

X-MEN RED #11 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

On Sale 5/17

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #4 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #12 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ

FANTASTIC FOUR #7 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #2 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO

HULK ANNUAL #1 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY CULLY HAMNER

RED GOBLIN #4 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

SHE-HULK #13 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

VENOM #19 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

X-FORCE #40 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS

X-MEN #22 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL

On Sale 5/24

HELLCAT #3 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

PUNISHER #12 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN CASSADAY

THOR #34 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

On Sale 5/31

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI

AVENGERS BEYOND #3 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #13 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

DEADPOOL #7 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

DOCTOR STRANGE #3 SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

