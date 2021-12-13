The Most Shocking Moments From ‘Sinister War’

SINISTER WAR isn’t just another clash between Spidey and his six greatest villains. It’s a battle between the bad guys themselves for the right to finish off Spider-Man once and for all! And while Adrian Toomes’ Vulture was one of the founding members of the Sinister Six, he has his own group now: the Savage Six. Rounding out that team are Rhino, Scorpion, Tarantula, King Cobra, and Stegron the Dinosaur Man.

Of course, Doctor Octopus’ latest incarnation of the Sinister Six is no joke. Lizard, Mysterio, Electro, Kraven, and Sandman are among the toughest foes that Spidey has ever battled. The key difference this time is that the Savage Six and the Sinister Six were at each other's throats.

MYSTERIO’S DEAL WITH THE DEVIL