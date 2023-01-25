'Sins of Sinister' #1 Easter Eggs, References, & Callbacks

Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck’s SINS OF SINISTER #1 is officially here, and the shocking first issue saw Nathaniel Essex carry out his plan to bend the future of mutantkind to his will. Along the way, SINS OF SINISTER #1 looked back at events from the Krakoan Age and throughout the X-Men’s lengthy history. But if you're feeling a little lost, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered with a breakdown of all the biggest Easter eggs, references, and callbacks in this mega-sized issue.

Sins of Sinister Opens with a House of X Reference

The very first page of SINS OF SINISTER #1 shows the titular villain standing in Krakoa’s resurrection chamber as mutants crawl out from inside the eggs in which they’re grown. This was a callback to HOUSE OF X (2019) #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Pepe Larraz, which featured a nearly identical scene, but with Charles Xavier in place of Sinister. There’s even a riff on Professor X’s iconic “To my, my X-Men” line, which Xavier said in the original panel.