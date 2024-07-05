Spider-Man's Black Suit, Explained

HOW SPIDER-MAN GOT HIS BLACK SUIT

After the Beyonder brought the heroes and villains of Earth to Battleworld to fight each other, Spider-Man donned his black symbiote costume for the first time in SECRET WARS (1984) #8 by Jim Shooter and Michael Zeck. When Spider-Man's costume was damaged in battle, Thor and the Hulk pointed him toward a machine they used to repair their costumes with a simple thought. However, Spider-Man turned on the wrong machine and released the symbiote, which languished in a containment field after being used by a Kree soldier and Deadpool.

To Parker's surprise, the symbiote covered him and dissolved the tatters of his old costume. Although he tried to recreate his classic look, Spider-Man assumed that his costume's new design was due to the subconscious influence of Spider-Woman's similar costume. For the rest of the event, he remained completely unaware of the suit's connection to symbiote creator Knull.

Despite the existential threats the heroes faced, Spider-Man excitedly experimented with his new costume's organic webbing and its ability to respond to his thoughts. Although he still did not realize his new costume was alive, Spider-Man saw that the other heroes' costumes did not respond to their thoughts. Mister Fantastic also told Spider-Man he wanted to study the costume when they returned to Earth.