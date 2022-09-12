Spider-Man, the X-Men, Ms. Marvel, Venom, and More Are Ensnared in Chasm and the Goblin Queen's Dark Web

DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL #1

Written by SABIR PIRZADA

Art by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 12/21

Currently a supporting character in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, Ms. Marvel will also have a significant story arc during the event in her own limited series, DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL. From Sabir Pirzada, known for his work on MARVEL'S VOICES and Ms. Marvel on Disney+, and artist Francesco Mortarino in his exciting Marvel Comics debut comes a bold and badass new vision of Ms. Marvel! Fresh off her first few weeks working as an intern at Oscorp, Ms. Marvel finds herself as the last line of defense against a bunch of deadly and dangerous experiments going haywire thanks to Maddie and Ben’s demonic machinations! Things get even worse when Kamala finds herself in Limbo, with no choice but to fight her way out!

"I could not be more thrilled to return to Kamala's world after writing her in MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY and getting a chance to help introduce her to the small screen on Disney+," Pirzada told Newsarama. "This time around, Kamala's facing a new challenge: the dangers of Limbo! And a few familiar faces - friends and foes - are bound to make some surprise appearances on this adventure!”