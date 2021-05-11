Spidey Faces A New Enemy in 'Miles Morales: Shock Waves' Middle Grade Graphic Novel
On shelves this June 1!
The original middle-grade graphic novel, Miles Morales: Shock Waves, from best-selling author Justin A. Reynolds (Opposite of Always, Early Departures) and Eisner-nominated artist Pablo Leon, swings onto shelves next month on June 1!
Miles Morales is a normal school kid who happens to juggle school at Brooklyn Visions Academy while swinging through the streets of Brooklyn as Spider-Man. After a disastrous earthquake strikes his birthplace of Puerto Rico, Miles springs into action to help set up a fundraiser for the devastated island. But when a new student's father goes missing, Miles begins to make connections between the disappearance and a giant corporation sponsoring Mile's fundraiser. Who is behind the disappearance, and how does that relate to Spider-Man?
Miles Morales: Shock Waves kicks off the original graphic novel program geared towards young readers, between Marvel Entertainment and Scholastic, as part of Scholastic’s Graphix Media line. Following Miles' story will be an all-new adventure centered on Kamala Khan—learn more about the original middle-grade graphic novel, Ms. Marvel: Stretched Thin, from Nadia Shammas and Nabi H. Ali here!
Miles Morales: Shock Waves will be available everywhere books are sold on June 1, 2021. You can pre-order the original graphic novel now! Check out an excerpt of the story below!
