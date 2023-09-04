The Worlds of Two Spider-Men Collide in New Ongoing Infinity Comic Series ‘Spider-Man Unlimited’

Before reading SPIDER-MAN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #1, new on the app today, learn more about this crossover arc from writer Christos Gage, including details about the wildly powerful villain threatening to unravel two universes in his wake…

As one of the co-writers on Marvel’s Spider-Man, what was it like scripting that very first face-to-face between the Peter Parkers of the comics and games universes?

CHRISTOS GAGE: Well, our very first crossover was in SPIDER-GEDDON (2018) #0 (which I also wrote), but 616 Spidey and Games Spidey only crossed paths very briefly in the SPIDER-GEDDON event. So, this is the for-real first meeting between them. The INCREDIBLE HULK #181 of meetings, if you will. And it was awesome getting to do it because I’ve often thought about the similarities and differences between the two Peters. Obviously, they have a lot in common, but what are the little differences? They’re both science buffs, but is one more into one field than the other? One’s lost their Aunt May (spoiler) but is still in a relationship with Mary Jane Watson, while the other is in kind of the opposite situation. How do these dynamics come into play? And do these two heroes really have to fight before they team up? (Spoiler: Yes. I’m old school like that.) I also have to say it’s a great honor that the folks at both Marvel Comics and Insomniac Games, including my game co-writers Jon Paquette and Ben Arfmann, our Creative Director Bryan Intihar, Marvel Games head Bill Rosemann, and Marvel editors Ellie Pyle, Nick Lowe and the rest of the team, all trust me to do right by this character who is so close to all our hearts. It’s really important to me that I don’t let them down.