Stephanie Williams on Spider-Girl: May Parker and the Wolverine Family Dynamic

We spoke to Williams about these two new story arcs: How they came to be, and what readers can expect. Grab new chapters of SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED each Tuesday, and new issues of MARVEL’S VOICES INFINITY COMIC each Wednesday, only on the Marvel Unlimited app.

First off, who pitched who? Did you go to Marvel editorial with your ideas for these two stories, or were you approached based on interest?

STEPHANIE WILLIAMS: One of my favorite subject lines to read from editors with some form of “Want to write a story for...” was how Marvel editorial approached me for both story arcs. To get more specific, for the May Parker story, I pitched after the invitation to enter the Spider-Verse opened the door for it. As far as the “Family SNIKT” arc, [editor] Sarah Brunstad thought it would be a perfect fit for me, and I was appreciative of that because I love the X-Men side of the Marvel Universe. All the memes and articles I'd written about those characters prepared me for this moment.

Speaking of Spider-Girl: May Parker in SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED: What was your favorite part of revisiting Earth-982?

STEPHANIE WILLIAMS: I'm a sucker for older comics. I read them unprovoked. So, the opportunity to revisit the late 90s/early 2000s Spider-Girl series to write something for a character I greatly appreciate made me open up Marvel Unlimited with extra glee. That series reminds me of many of the teen shows I watched growing up: Degrassi, Moesha, Lizzie McGuire, As Told by Ginger, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Boy Meets World, Sister, Sister, 8 Simple Rules, Felicity, I could go on and on. But that [1998] series had many coming-of-age elements and some sitcom and soap opera vibes familiar to me.

May Parker is a near-perfect blend of what I love about Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson as standalone characters. She's self-assertive, intelligent, kind, compassionate, and will rock your ish if she needs to. Plus, the [Infinity Comics] story is set on another Earth, which opens things up and asks the question of "What If,” creating some situations and moments you couldn't get on Earth-616.