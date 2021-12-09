Captain Kate Pryde Assembles a New Crew as Steve Orlando’s 'Marauders' Sails Into Destiny of X

Launching with a brand-new #1, writer Steve Orlando will take over the mutant seafaring series MARAUDERS alongside rising star artist Eleonora Carlini this March. Together they’ll chart a new course for this thrilling title that has left a unique mark on the mutant mythos with its high seas action and cutthroat storytelling! Before March’s MARAUDERS #1, fans can come aboard for the first adventure of Orlando’s run in next month’s MARAUDERS ANNUAL #1 where he’ll be joined by artist Crees Lee.

Captain Pryde and the Marauders are rededicating themselves to rescuing mutants, wherever they may be, and no matter how dangerous the odds against them are. Joining Kate and Bishop will be Psylocke, Daken, Aurora, Tempo, and Somnus, the new mutant hero who debuted earlier this year in MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1! But Captain Pryde’s crew is not yet complete! Against her better judgment, Pryde comes face-to-face with the final Marauder, someone no fan will see coming but may be the Marauders’ only chance to unravel a mystery stretching two billion years into the past!

“Taking the helm of MARAUDERS is easily the most exciting moment of my career, especially when it's my first-ever ongoing not just on Krakoa, but at Marvel in general,” Orlando said. “Exploding out of the team's already-amazing adventures as part of Hellfire Trading, Captain Pryde's new crew of Marauders will stop at nothing to bring endangered mutants to safety—to always go where they're needed, not where they're wanted. To mutant rescue, wherever it calls them!”

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for the shocking reveal of the final Marauder! Set sail for the next chapter of Marauders when MARAUDERS #1 hits stands on March 30, and be there for the very beginning when MARAUDERS ANNUAL #1 hits stands on January 12!

MARAUDERS #1

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by ELEONORA CARLINI

Cover by KAEL NGU

On Sale 3/30