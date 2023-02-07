Free 'Stormbreakers 2023 Sketchbook' Heads to Select Comic Book Shops
The 'Stormbreakers 2023 Sketchbook,' which is available for free at participating comic shops, features interviews, personality profiles, never-before-seen artwork, and more.
Meet the industry's next generation of elite artists in the STORMBREAKERS 2023 SKETCHBOOK, which arrives in select comic shops starting Wednesday, February 8.
Featuring interviews, personality profiles, never-before-seen artwork, and more, the STORMBREAKERS 2023 SKETCHBOOK will be available for free at participating comic shops while supplies last. The special issue spotlights superstar artists Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini and C.F. Villa, who make up the Stormbreakers Class of 2023.
Before the STORMBREAKERS 2023 SKETCHBOOK arrives in stores on February, check out a special preview below, which boasts an interview with RED GOBLIN artist Jan Bazaldua!
"In each issue that I do at Marvel, I try to do something special, to surpass my previous work," Bazaldua tells Marvel in one interview. "Although Red Goblin in a new character for me, I have become fond of Normie [Osborn] and Rascal."
"In RED GOBLIN, I dared to try new ways of drawing panels or action scenes, inspired by a lot of artists who I admire, like Olivier Coipel or Pepe Larraz, among others," she added. "I even added a bit of manga influence, like when a chef adds something unexpected to his dish and something better or amazing comes out."
To catch this interview and many, many more, check out STORMBREAKERS 2023 SKETCHBOOK, in stores February 8! Additionally, RED GOBLIN #1 by Alex Paknadel and Jan Bazaldua goes on sale February 8, as well.
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Trailers & Extras
Paul Rudd on Traveling To The Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Trailers & Extras
Meet Kang: Jonathan Majors Discusses Portraying the MCU's New Biggest Threat
Trailers & Extras
Kevin Feige Reveals More About Phase 5 And Kang At The Premiere of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Trailers & Extras
Evangeline Lilly On The Family Dynamic In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania