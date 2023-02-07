Free 'Stormbreakers 2023 Sketchbook' Heads to Select Comic Book Shops

"In each issue that I do at Marvel, I try to do something special, to surpass my previous work," Bazaldua tells Marvel in one interview. "Although Red Goblin in a new character for me, I have become fond of Normie [Osborn] and Rascal."

"In RED GOBLIN, I dared to try new ways of drawing panels or action scenes, inspired by a lot of artists who I admire, like Olivier Coipel or Pepe Larraz, among others," she added. "I even added a bit of manga influence, like when a chef adds something unexpected to his dish and something better or amazing comes out."

To catch this interview and many, many more, check out STORMBREAKERS 2023 SKETCHBOOK, in stores February 8! Additionally, RED GOBLIN #1 by Alex Paknadel and Jan Bazaldua goes on sale February 8, as well.

