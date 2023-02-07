Comics
Published February 7, 2023

Free 'Stormbreakers 2023 Sketchbook' Heads to Select Comic Book Shops

The 'Stormbreakers 2023 Sketchbook,' which is available for free at participating comic shops, features interviews, personality profiles, never-before-seen artwork, and more.

by Meagan Damore

Meet the industry's next generation of elite artists in the STORMBREAKERS 2023 SKETCHBOOK, which arrives in select comic shops starting Wednesday, February 8.

Featuring interviews, personality profiles, never-before-seen artwork, and more, the STORMBREAKERS 2023 SKETCHBOOK will be available for free at participating comic shops while supplies last. The special issue spotlights superstar artists Elena CasagrandeNic KleinJan BazalduaChris AllenMartin CoccoloLucas WerneckFederico Vicentini and C.F. Villa, who make up the Stormbreakers Class of 2023.

Before the STORMBREAKERS 2023 SKETCHBOOK arrives in stores on February, check out a special preview below, which boasts an interview with RED GOBLIN artist Jan Bazaldua!

STORMBREAKERS 2023 SKETCHBOOK spread by Jan Bazaldua

"In each issue that I do at Marvel, I try to do something special, to surpass my previous work," Bazaldua tells Marvel in one interview. "Although Red Goblin in a new character for me, I have become fond of Normie [Osborn] and Rascal."

"In RED GOBLIN, I dared to try new ways of drawing panels or action scenes, inspired by a lot of artists who I admire, like Olivier Coipel or Pepe Larraz, among others," she added. "I even added a bit of manga influence, like when a chef adds something unexpected to his dish and something better or amazing comes out."

To catch this interview and many, many more, check out STORMBREAKERS 2023 SKETCHBOOK, in stores February 8! Additionally, RED GOBLIN #1 by Alex Paknadel and Jan Bazaldua goes on sale February 8, as well.

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!

STORMBREAKERS 2023 SKETCHBOOK cover by C.F. Villa, Elena Casagrande, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Federico Vicentini, and Nic Klein

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

5:03

Trailers & Extras

Paul Rudd on Traveling To The Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

2:59

Trailers & Extras

Meet Kang: Jonathan Majors Discusses Portraying the MCU's New Biggest Threat

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

3:25

Trailers & Extras

Kevin Feige Reveals More About Phase 5 And Kang At The Premiere of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

2:36

Trailers & Extras

Kathryn Newton On Her Debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

3:06

Trailers & Extras

Evangeline Lilly On The Family Dynamic In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Marvel's Stormbreakers

Related

Comics

New Stormbreakers Variant Covers Expose Marvel Heroes to the Wonderous Size-Shifting Effects of Pym Particles

Check Out February’s Collection of Stormbreakers Variant Covers!

2 months ago

Comics

The 2023 Class of Marvel's Stormbreakers Kick off the New Year with a Stunning Collection of Variant Covers

The first series of Stormbreakers Variant Covers from Marvel’s new class of Stormbreakers arrives in January!

3 months ago

Comics

Introducing the Marvel’s Stormbreakers Class of 2023

Elena Casagrande, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, C.F. Villa, and more distinguished artists join Stormbreakers, Marvel's premier talent distinction program.

5 months ago

1:00

Trailers & Extras

Marvel's Stormbreakers Class Of 2023!

The next generation of elite artists have arrived. Marvel's Stormbreakers Class of 2023 features a diverse line-up of illustrators who are constantly breaking the mold and bringing life to every panel.

5 months ago