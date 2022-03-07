The Biggest and Best Moments from ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Miller had established the enmity between DD and Wilson Fisk in his initial run on DAREDEVIL. But “Born Again” took things to another level as Kingpin did everything he could to destroy Matt Murdock and anyone who ever cared about him. It’s a huge turning point in Matt’s life, and also one of the greatest Daredevil stories ever told.

DEVIL’S REIGN will hit Marvel Unlimited on March 14, but in the interim, Marvel Insider is offering fans 1,000 Marvel Insider points to revisit the classic “Born Again” storyline and witness the foundation of the current conflict between Murdock and Fisk. For a limited time through March 20, Marvel Unlimited subscribers will get extra Marvel Insider points if they read the entire “Born Again” storyline, DAREDEVIL (1964) #226-233, from start to finish.

To get you ready for your “Born Again” re-read, Marvel.com takes a look back at the most impactful moments from the story.

DAREDEVIL DIVIDED

Because “Born Again” was such an overpowering experience, it’s easy to forget that Matt Murdock’s life was already in shambles in the issue before this iconic story. Matt’s law firm with Foggy Nelson was shutting down, and he was on the outs with his love interest Glorianna O'Breen. Even Matt’s former client, Melvin Potter, AKA Gladiator, seemingly fell back into his life of crime. In a moment of frustration, Daredevil threw his own desk plate out of his office building. Miller co-wrote this issue with the legendary Denny O’Neil, kicking off the start of Matt’s (very) bad days.