Comics
Published December 16, 2021

The Deadliest Villain in X-Men History Joins the Marauders

Steve Orlando and Eleonora Carlini welcome Cassandra Nova aboard their new 'Marauders' run launching in March!

by Marvel

The final Marauder revealed! Starting in March, set sail with writer Steve Orlando and artist Eleonora Carlini for a new era of MARAUDERS. A new creative team calls for a new crew and this one is packed with longtime favorites like Kate Pryde, bright newcomers like Somnus, and a shocking final member—CASSANDRA NOVA!

MARAUDERS #1 Teaser Variant Cover by Eleonora Carlini
MARAUDERS #1 Teaser Variant Cover by Eleonora Carlini

The twisted twin sister of Professor Xavier, Cassandra was introduced during Grant Morrison’s revolutionary early 2000s run on NEW X-MEN where she  orchestrated the deadliest crime in mutantkind history and left the X-Men’s world in chaos. Now the Marauders need her help to untangle a mystery rooted in the earliest days of mutantkind. Do they dare trust her?

“Cassandra Nova Xavier is back, with the same malicious mind and murderous hands as ever!” Orlando said. “But how much has she changed since her last run in with the X-Men? Pryde and the Marauders have no choice but to find out, since Cassandra's the only one who can lead them to mutantkind's earliest ancestors -- a mystery two billion years old. She's little bit Xavier, a little bit Catherine Trammel, and the Marauders' only hope for success.”

See Cassandra suiting up in an all-new variant cover by Carlini below and find out if she's really changed her ways when MARAUDERS #1 hits stands on March 30! And don’t miss the opening adventure of Steve Orlando’s run in MARAUDERS ANNUAL #1 on January 12!

MARAUDERS #1
Written by STEVE ORLANDO
Art by ELEONORA CARLINI
Cover by KAEL NGU
Teaser Variant Cover by ELEONORA CARLINI
On Sale 3/30

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Gear

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: New Hasbro Legends Arrive

TV Shows

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Releases First Teaser Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Tom Holland and Zendaya On Where Peter and MJ Are Now

Culture & Lifestyle

Holiday Gift Guide: Swing Into Action with These Spider-Man Finds

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Return to Venom's Early Days in New Series by Venom Co-Creator David Michelinie

In this article: Cassandra Nova, Marauders, X-Men

Related

Comics

Wolverine Gets Into the Holiday Spirit in a New Infinity Comic Special

Read ‘Mighty Marvel Holiday Special - Happy Holidays, Mr. Howlett’ on the Marvel Unlimited app now!

1 day ago

Comics

Captain Kate Pryde Assembles a New Crew as Steve Orlando’s 'Marauders' Sails Into Destiny of X

New team, new villains, and new mysteries as writer Steve Orlando and artist Eleonora Carlini take over 'Marauders' in March!

1 week ago

Comics

Secrets From Mutant History Are Unleashed and Vicious Betrayals Threaten Krakoa's Future in 'Immortal X-Men'

New X-Men series from writer Kieron Gillen and artist Lucas Werneck arrives in March!

1 week ago

Comics

Deadpool and Juggernaut Star in ‘Paradise Lost’

The new story arc by Fabian Nicieza and Matt Horak kicks off in ‘X-Men Unlimited,’ only on the Marvel Unlimited app!

1 week ago