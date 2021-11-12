The Dynamic Dialogue of Smilin' Stan Lee

Lee’s collaborations with artists Jack "King" Kirby, "Sturdy" Steve Ditko, John "Ring-A-Ding" Romita Sr., "Big" John Buscema, "Dashing" Don Heck, and many more led to unforgettable stories and characters that have withstood the test of time. Stan may be gone, but the love, humanity, and heart in his characters will always remain.

To celebrate Stan’s life and the indelible mark he left on the medium, Marvel.com is sharing a few memorable lines of dazzling dialogue from his mighty mags.