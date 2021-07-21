Comics
Published July 21, 2021

The Eternals Face Off Against the Avengers of 1,000,000 BCE in 'Eternals: Celestia' #1

Kieron Gillen and Kei Zama Bring You a Revelatory New Eternals Chapter this October!

by Marvel

The mythos behind the Eternals is currently being redefined in the pages of Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić’s acclaimed ongoing ETERNALS series. And this October, Gillen will continue to expand on the fascinating past and future of Jack Kirby’s iconic creation in a new one-shot: ETERNALS: CELESTIA #1. The latest chapter in this bold new era will focus on Ajak and Makkari whose quest for answers leads them into a fierce battle against a certain group of Avengers…

Eternals: Celestia #1 Cover by Esad Ribić
Eternals: Celestia #1 Cover by Esad Ribić

Now that the truth of their existence is revealed, Ajak and Makkari must pick up the pieces and try to find a road forward... no matter how terrifying it will be, or how their choices will irrevocably shock the rest of the Eternals? And how do the Avengers of 1,000,000 BCE figure into it?

"When developing Eternals, Ajak and Makkari were two of the characters I was most excited about,” Gillen said. “I had so many ideas. The problem was trying to find a place to introduce them in a way which gives enough space to show what a fascinating, funny and genuinely heartbreaking odd-couple they are. Suffice to say, this is the space, and I can't wait to show what Kei, Esad and I have cooked up with them. Also, taking the Avengers of 1,000,000 BCE out for a spin. I'll be honest - the first time I saw Ghost Rider on the back of a Mammoth, I did think ‘I'll be having some of that, thank you very much.’”

Eternals: Celestia #1 Variant Cover by Nelson Blake II
Eternals: Celestia #1 Variant Cover by Nelson Blake II

See the destiny of the Eternals revealed when ETERNALS: CELESTIA #1 hits stands in October!

ETERNALS: CELESTIA #1
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by KEI ZAMA
Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ
Variant Cover by NELSON BLAKE II
On Sale 10/6!

 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

Loki: Jonathan Majors on Playing He Who Remains and the Time Keepers

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Loki' Episode 6

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

July 21's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

TV Shows

‘Loki’ Will Return for Season 2 on Disney+

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

The Death of Scarlet Witch Unleashes Chaos on the World of Mutantkind in New 'X-Men: The Trial of Magneto' Trailer

In this article: Eternals, Ajak, Makkari

Related

Comics

The Next Generation of Teen Mutant Heroes

Read ‘Children of the Atom’ #1 on Marvel Unlimited, and see what other new digital comics we’re reading this week.

1 month ago

Movies

The Eternal Ikaris Thinks He Can Lead the Avengers

Plus 12 other things we learned from the Marvel Studios’ ‘Eternals’ teaser trailer!

1 month ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Earn Points for Marvel Insider This Month with an Exclusive Invite to the Hellfire Gala

Join Marvel Insider today to earn points and redeem for exclusive rewards throughout February, including the chance to be drawn into an X-Men comic!

5 months ago

4:49

Earth's Mightiest Show

 / S4 E19The Eternals, Explained!

Who are the Eternals and what are they up to?

5 months ago