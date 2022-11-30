Comics
Published November 30, 2022

Wolverine Gets Ready for a SNIKT! Family Vacation

The road trip begins in ‘Marvel’s Voices: The Family SNIKT Infinity Comic’ #27!

by Robyn Belt

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: It’s a SNIKT! Family Vacation in MARVEL’S VOICES: THE FAMILY SNIKT INFINITY COMIC #27! Wolverine, Wolverine: Laura Kinney, Daken, and even Gabby Kinney (AKA Scout) are packing it up and taking it on the road. Their destination? Canada.

Announcement Image

“I had so much fun writing this family dynamic because it is incredibly messy and chaotic, but that's the charm of it all,” says arc writer Stephanie Williams to Marvel.com. “Each family member has a specific role in the chaos. Keeping that in mind while writing these characters made the juggling act something I looked forward to.”

The first part in a six-part story arc, Williams is joined by artists Alan Robinson and KJ Diaz. Grab your first look at “The Family SNIKT below, and read new chapters each Wednesday on the Marvel Unlimited app!

Preview panels from MARVEL’S VOICES: THE FAMILY SNIKT INFINITY COMIC #27.
Preview panels from MARVEL’S VOICES: THE FAMILY SNIKT INFINITY COMIC #27.
Preview panels from MARVEL’S VOICES: THE FAMILY SNIKT INFINITY COMIC #27.
Preview panels from MARVEL’S VOICES: THE FAMILY SNIKT INFINITY COMIC #27.
Preview panels from MARVEL’S VOICES: THE FAMILY SNIKT INFINITY COMIC #27.
Preview panels from MARVEL’S VOICES: THE FAMILY SNIKT INFINITY COMIC #27.
Preview panels from MARVEL’S VOICES: THE FAMILY SNIKT INFINITY COMIC #27.
Preview panels from MARVEL’S VOICES: THE FAMILY SNIKT INFINITY COMIC #27.
Preview panels from MARVEL’S VOICES: THE FAMILY SNIKT INFINITY COMIC #27.

