The X-Statix Strike Back in 'The X-Cellent' #1 First Look
In a special first look at 'The X-Cellent' #1, the X-Statix set out to stop Zeitgeist from achieving social media godhood.
The path to social media godhood is paved with bad intentions.
In Peter Milligan, Michael Allred, and Laura Allred's THE X-CELLENT (2023), the five-issue sequel series to X-CELLENT (2022), Zeitgeist continues his deadly mission to achieve godhood through a spell he stole from Doctor Strange's Book of the Vishanti. But the next generation of X-Statix won't give up the spotlight that easily… and that means the Marvel Universe is in for some killer content!
A special first look at THE X-CELLENT (2023) #1 shows X-Statix crashing Zeitgeist's party, only to arrive in the ruins of the X-Cellent's latest pad. In one page, Zeitgeist and Toodle Pip turn up in the Antarctic, where they come to some nefarious arrangement, while Zeitgeist traps Dead Girl in his stare on another. Then, Doctor Strange checks out his library during the X-Cellent's latest stunt.
See X-Statix strike back against Zeitgeist and the X-Cellent in a special first look at THE X-CELLENT #1 below!
THE X-CELLENT #1 (OF 5)
Written by PETER MILLIGAN
Art and Cover by MICHAEL ALLRED & LAURA ALLRED
On Sale 3/15
Will X-Statix stop Zeitgeist in time? Find out in THE X-CELLENT #1, on sale March 15!
