Comics
Published February 9, 2023

The X-Statix Strike Back in 'The X-Cellent' #1 First Look

In a special first look at 'The X-Cellent' #1, the X-Statix set out to stop Zeitgeist from achieving social media godhood.

by Meagan Damore

The path to social media godhood is paved with bad intentions.

In Peter MilliganMichael Allred, and Laura Allred's THE X-CELLENT (2023), the five-issue sequel series to X-CELLENT (2022), Zeitgeist continues his deadly mission to achieve godhood through a spell he stole from Doctor Strange's Book of the Vishanti. But the next generation of X-Statix won't give up the spotlight that easily… and that means the Marvel Universe is in for some killer content!

A special first look at THE X-CELLENT (2023) #1 shows X-Statix crashing Zeitgeist's party, only to arrive in the ruins of the X-Cellent's latest pad. In one page, Zeitgeist and Toodle Pip turn up in the Antarctic, where they come to some nefarious arrangement, while Zeitgeist traps Dead Girl in his stare on another. Then, Doctor Strange checks out his library during the X-Cellent's latest stunt.

See X-Statix strike back against Zeitgeist and the X-Cellent in a special first look at THE X-CELLENT #1 below!

THE X-CELLENT (2023) #1 artwork by Michael Allred and Laura Allred

THE X-CELLENT #1 (OF 5)
Written by PETER MILLIGAN
Art and Cover by MICHAEL ALLRED & LAURA ALLRED
On Sale 3/15

Will X-Statix stop Zeitgeist in time? Find out in THE X-CELLENT #1, on sale March 15!

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

4:57

Trailers & Extras

Best Of Red Carpet Moments | Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Kicks Off Its Avengers 60th Anniversary Celebration For 2023

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

'Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends' Welcomes Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump to the Gang!

Culture & Lifestyle

Moon Girl Heads to Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Podcasts

Marvel Entertainment And Audible Present 'Marvel’s Wastelanders' Internationally In Multiple Languages

In this article: X-Statix
1/
THE X-CELLENT (2023) #1 cover by Michael Allred and Laura Allred

Related

Comics

Peter Milligan, Michael Allred, and Laura Allred Return with More Mutant Madness in 'The X-Cellent'

More X-Statix and X-Cellent action arrives in March!

1 month ago

Comics

Peter Milligan and Michael Allred Reunite to Debut an 'X-Cellent' New Marvel Super Hero Team

The original 'X-Statix' creative team returns in 'X-Cellent' #1 this February!

1 year ago

Comics

Revisiting 'X-Statix' with Michael Allred

The Modern Marvel Master looks back on his heroic history at the House of Ideas!

2 years ago

Comics

How 'X-Statix' Became a Cult Classic Comic

Look back at the history of the team as you read this week's 'Giant-Size X-Statix' #1!

3 years ago