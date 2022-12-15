Peter Milligan, Michael Allred, and Laura Allred Return with More Mutant Madness in 'The X-Cellent'

This last year saw the long-awaited return of Peter Milligan, Michael Allred, and Laura Allred’s X-STATIX saga in X-CELLENT, and Marvel Comics is thrilled to announce that there’s more to come this March! The trio of comic superstars will reunite for even more mutant celebrity exploits in the pages of a five-issue sequel series, THE X-CELLENT. The series will continue the offbeat, thrilling adventures of X-STATIX and further explore their newly-introduced supervillain counterparts known as the X-CELLENT.

A breakout hit of the 2000s, X-STATIX stunned fans with its dark wit and unique take on Marvel super heroics. More timely and relevant than ever, fans can once again visit this fascinating and strange corner of the Marvel Universe and all its fan-favorite characters including U-Go Girl, Zeitgeist, Doop, and more!

Your favorite celebrity super villains are back! Zeitgeist is still on a mission to achieve social media godhood, no matter who he has to kill! But the spotlight won’t be big enough when the next generation of the X-Statix drop in!

“There are few finer feelings in comics than teaming up again with Mike Allred and creating THE X-CELLENT, the latest chapter of the strange mutant journey that began with X-STATIX!” Milligan said.

"Playing with Peter Milligan and our beloved Marvel Mutant creations is always pure comic book bliss!” Allred added. “And this next arc of THE X-CELLENT really kicks everything up to ELEVEN!"