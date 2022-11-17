Caught in Spidey's Web: 9 Things to Know About Cindy Moon AKA Silk

3. SPIDER-ABILITIES

Cindy displayed superhuman abilities, similar to Peter's, right after the bite. When her powers were revealed, Cindy's parents promptly handed her over to Ezekiel Sims, a mysterious and wealthy man who had discovered certain people have powers that mystically connected them to animals.

4. Trapped In A Web

After training Cindy, Ezekiel locked her up inside a sealed bunker for years so she could hide from Morlun, a member of a group of immortal hunters called the Inheritors that hunted down people who were also animal totems with a specific interest in spider-beings.

5. romance in the air

Peter eventually learned about Cindy during the ORIGINAL SIN event, released her from the bunker, and almost immediately entered a romantic relationship with her.

Their shared Spider-Sense, from being bitten by the same spider, created an irresistible attraction between them, which often times overwhelmed them.