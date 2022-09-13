New Arc of 'Thor' Sheds Light on Thanos' Dark History with Asgard

In the opening arc of Donny Cates and Nic Klein’s hit run of THOR, fans witnessed a disturbing vision of the Mad Titan Thanos laying waste to the Marvel Universe! Since then, Thor has done everything in his power to prevent this future from coming to pass but has it been enough? Find out as this brewing plot comes to the forefront in a brand new arc starting December titled “The Legacy of Thanos.”

The arc will be penned by guest writer Torunn Grønbekk who will join returning series artist and newly christened Stormbreaker Nic Klein for an adventure starring Thor and the Valkyrie Rúna. The arc will spin directly out of THANOS: DEATH NOTES, the oversized Thanos one-shot hitting stands in November, and it will serve as a pivotal prelude to Cates and Klein’s future plans for Thanos’ upcoming conquest.

When a universally loathed foe kidnaps Thor's baby sister Laussa and drags her so deep beyond Hel that not even Sif's All-Sight can see her, the God of Thunder must call upon the one ally who has traveled so far into the unknown before: Rúna. But what dark secrets of Asgard's bloody past lay beneath the frozen waters?

“There is something incredibly inventive and bold about Donny and Nic’s THOR, and it’s been an absolute delight to guest-write a story for this run,” Grønbekk said. “It’s turning out to be just the kind of thing I love—big swings, solid character moments and deeply human solutions. Also, Nic is impossibly good. There is a special kind of joy to see his pages come together. I don’t think I’ve ever had this much fun making comics!”