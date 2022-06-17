Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder: Marvel’s GOATs

Most people don't think much about goats beyond the fainting kind or those ones you do yoga with. That is, unless you're familiar with old timey village horror stories or enjoy arguing about who is the Greatest of All Time is in any given subject.

However, there are a pair of brother goats who stand head and shoulders above the rest. Hailing from Asgard, they ride with Thor and roll through villains like so many tin cans: Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder!

Mostly known for working in tandem, these two magic chariot-pullers have been known to travel just about anywhere, fight just about anyone, and give a good, old fashioned horn-adorned head-butt to the villains of any realm.



Time to dive into their Marvel history with the power of Marvel Unlimited.

ORIGIN STORY