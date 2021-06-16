What Is the Time Variance Authority?

A lot! With access to every timeline in existence, the TVA has the will and power to undo anything, erase timelines entirely, and even expel people from history. So, don’t violate those time laws or make sure you have a good lawyer!

Speaking of, gamma-powered lawyer She-Hulk violated a time law when she tried to save Hawkeye’s life by passing his past self a note regarding his future demise. As such, she ended up in a different kind of court! Arrested by the TVA’s Minutemen, she was charged with crimes against the space-time continuum and her punishment was to be erased from history. See how the TVA put her on trial, and how She-Hulk handled being on the other side of the bench, in SHE-HULK (2005) #1-4!

BUT… WHAT ARE THEIR TIME LAWS?