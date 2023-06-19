Tony Stark and Emma Frost Tie the Knot in 'X-Men'/'Invincible Iron Man' Crossover Event

Earlier today, IGN exclusively revealed the upcoming connecting covers for X-MEN #26 and INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10, which feature the long awaited wedding between Emma Frost and Tony Stark.

Debuting in September, both issues are written by Gerry Duggan with art by Stefano Caselli (X-MEN #26) and Juan Frigeri (INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10), as well as stunning covers by Lucas Werneck.



First, in X-MEN #26, the moment we swore would never happen—heck, the moment Emma Frost swore would never happen—is here at last! As the Frost/Stark knot is tied, Emma’s mutant family reacts to this surprise news! Then, readers are cordially invited to the wedding of Anthony Edward Stark and Emma Grace Frost in INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10. Come join the lucky couple as they exchange vows. Attire is Hellfire formal. Orchis raid to follow. Plus, some exclusive wedding extras!



Speaking with IGN about the upcoming nuptials, Duggan said, "Neither seems like the marrying type. Why this works, and how this works, and how much fun this is whether their marriage works or not will need to be seen to be believed and you'll have to buy it to find out! They certainly don't seem like they're ready to be married to anyone, let alone to each other, but life can change quickly."