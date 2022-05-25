Tony Stark and Patsy Walker’s Greatest Hits (So Far)

Tony Stark and Patsy Walker have been through quite the emotional rollercoaster over the course of their time together. From battles in outer space to their inner struggles, they’ve experienced a lot of ups and downs together – and it’s all leading to Tony’s upcoming proposal in IRON MAN #20, as well as the highly anticipated fallout of that in IRON MAN/HELLCAT ANNUAL #1. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of their most memorable moments together.

Meet Cute

In 2020’s IRON MAN #1, Tony holds a party for a bunch of big-wig types, many of whom are important figures in the tech world looking for a potential source of funding for their projects. He secretly intends to disable all of their mobile devices with an EMP because, well, that would be pretty funny.

At this point, Tony is going through a particularly introspective period. He feels like he’s being criticized from all sides, but at the same time, he’s unsure of himself and his own decisions. So that makes this the perfect time for someone like Patsy, who has been in his life for years and knows him well, to run into him. She pokes fun at him right off the bat, which is exactly what Tony needs in that moment, and it’s this fortuitous crossing of paths that leads to a lovely romance.