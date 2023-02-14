Comics
Published February 14, 2023

This Valentine’s, Spend the Day with Deadpool

The foremost expert on romance spreads love around the Marvel Universe in an all-new arc from Infinity Comics’ ‘Love Unlimited.’

by Robyn Belt

2000x2000-infinitycomics-lu-deadpool

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creators Fabian NiciezaSalva Espin, and Israel Silva: Finally—a story focused on the Marvel Universe’s foremost expert on romance…Deadpool. Wait, that’s not right! …but that’s what it says here… “Wade Wilson, certified love expert, teaches the world about love.”

When Marvel’s mouthiest merc discovers a magical belt that teaches him all there is to know about the world of romance, he has no choice but to spread the news: “Love is all you need!” It all goes down in LOVE UNLIMITED: DEADPOOL LOVES THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #37, the first chapter in a six-part story arc from weekly romance anthology series LOVE UNLIMITED.

[RELATEDRomance Anthology ‘Love Unlimited’ Features Marvel’s Most Swoon-Worthy in Weekly Stories]

Grab a look at the first part of “Deadpool Loves the Marvel Universe” below, then read subsequent chapters each Thursday on the Marvel Unlimited app!

Preview panels from LOVE UNLIMITED: DEADPOOL LOVES THE MARVEL UNIVERSE INFINITY COMIC #37.
Preview panels from LOVE UNLIMITED: DEADPOOL LOVES THE MARVEL UNIVERSE INFINITY COMIC #37.
Preview panels from LOVE UNLIMITED: DEADPOOL LOVES THE MARVEL UNIVERSE INFINITY COMIC #37.
Preview panels from LOVE UNLIMITED: DEADPOOL LOVES THE MARVEL UNIVERSE INFINITY COMIC #37.
Preview panels from LOVE UNLIMITED: DEADPOOL LOVES THE MARVEL UNIVERSE INFINITY COMIC #37.
Preview panels from LOVE UNLIMITED: DEADPOOL LOVES THE MARVEL UNIVERSE INFINITY COMIC #37.

Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.

