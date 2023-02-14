This Valentine’s, Spend the Day with Deadpool
The foremost expert on romance spreads love around the Marvel Universe in an all-new arc from Infinity Comics’ ‘Love Unlimited.’
Spend Valentine’s date night with Marvel Unlimited! Save 50% on your first two months of the digital comics super-service by using code QUANTUM at checkout.
New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creators Fabian Nicieza, Salva Espin, and Israel Silva: Finally—a story focused on the Marvel Universe’s foremost expert on romance…Deadpool. Wait, that’s not right! …but that’s what it says here… “Wade Wilson, certified love expert, teaches the world about love.”
When Marvel’s mouthiest merc discovers a magical belt that teaches him all there is to know about the world of romance, he has no choice but to spread the news: “Love is all you need!” It all goes down in LOVE UNLIMITED: DEADPOOL LOVES THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #37, the first chapter in a six-part story arc from weekly romance anthology series LOVE UNLIMITED.
[RELATED: Romance Anthology ‘Love Unlimited’ Features Marvel’s Most Swoon-Worthy in Weekly Stories]
Grab a look at the first part of “Deadpool Loves the Marvel Universe” below, then read subsequent chapters each Thursday on the Marvel Unlimited app!
Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Movies
It's Time to Face the Music in New “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Trailer
Trailers & Extras
Best Of Red Carpet Moments | Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Culture & Lifestyle
Marvel Kicks Off Its Avengers 60th Anniversary Celebration For 2023
Culture & Lifestyle
Moon Girl Heads to Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure