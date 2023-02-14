This Valentine’s, Spend the Day with Deadpool

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creators Fabian Nicieza, Salva Espin, and Israel Silva: Finally—a story focused on the Marvel Universe’s foremost expert on romance…Deadpool. Wait, that’s not right! …but that’s what it says here… “Wade Wilson, certified love expert, teaches the world about love.”

When Marvel’s mouthiest merc discovers a magical belt that teaches him all there is to know about the world of romance, he has no choice but to spread the news: “Love is all you need!” It all goes down in LOVE UNLIMITED: DEADPOOL LOVES THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #37, the first chapter in a six-part story arc from weekly romance anthology series LOVE UNLIMITED.

Grab a look at the first part of “Deadpool Loves the Marvel Universe” below, then read subsequent chapters each Thursday on the Marvel Unlimited app!